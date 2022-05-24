Today at Apple Creative Studios Expanding to Seven Locations, Offer New Curricula for Young Creatives

Today Apple has lifted the veil on plans to bring its Today at Apple Creative Studios initiative to more young creatives from underrepresented communities around the world. This expanded program offers career-building mentorships, training and resources across disciplines, including all-new curricula in app design, podcasting, spatial audio production and filmmaking.

Apple Expanding Creative Program

Apple is looking to expand the Creative Studio with launches in seven new cities. These cities include Nashville, Miami, Berlin, Milan, Taipei, Tokyo and Sydney. Additionally, the program will return for its second year in Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, London, Paris, Bangkok and Beijing.

The initiative is designed to support young people that face challenges regarding a quality creative education. Creative Studios in turn connects participants with mentors from Apple. This is also along with more than 30 nonprofit community partners that specialize in areas such as books and storytelling, app design, radio and podcasts, photography, film and TV.

Those that participate will receive hands-on education, training and feedback on their projects. Furthermore, mentors will also encourage participants to think of ways their talent can help develop social change within their communities.

Furthermore, Apple Store locations in select cities will also host public Today at Apple Studio Creative Studios sessions. These sessions will be led by established artists that are mentoring young participants in Creative Studios and Apple Creative Pros. These events are free, and will be open to the public. Users can register at apple.com/today.

Communities Around the Globe

Last year saw over 400 young participants in Apple’s Creative Studios programming. These communities celebrated the books, films and music the partisans developed. They also showcased participants’ art via Apple TV, Apple Books and Apple Music.

Concerning individual cities, each one will have a select focus. For example, New York will look at app design, while Berlin, Nashville, Chicago and Paris will explore Music, Radio and Podcasts. Miami and Washington will focus on books and storytelling, where as Taipei and Milan will focus on art and design. Lastly, London, Sydney, Beijing, Tokyo and Bangkok will have young creatives focus on photography, film and TV.

Those interested can take a look at Apple’s full plan for select cities through its website.