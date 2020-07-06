Tom Hanks Doesn’t Seem That Happy ‘Greyhound’ is Airing on Apple TV+

With cinemas around the world shuttered or operating with vastly reduced capacity, Tom Hanks’s latest movie Greyhound is going to air on Apple TV+. It was a big coup for the streaming service, but the star himself doesn’t seem all that thrilled about the situation.

Tom Hanks in Apple TV+ ‘Witness Protection’

Mr. Hanks, who produced, wrote and stars in the film, had worked on the project for around a decade. It was “an absolute heartbreak” to not release the finished product into theaters, he told The Guardian’s Hadley Freeman. “I don’t mean to make angry my Apple overlords, but there is a difference in picture and sound quality.”

In what can be assumed to be a more light-hearted comment, he also said that “the cruel whipmasters at Apple” had made him conduct the video interview in front of a blank wall. The star of Apollo 13, Captain Phillips joked that he was in “a witness protection programme. But here I am, bowing to the needs of Apple TV.”