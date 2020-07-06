Tom Hanks Doesn’t Seem That Happy ‘Greyhound’ is Airing on Apple TV+

With cinemas around the world shuttered or operating with vastly reduced capacity, Tom Hanks’s latest movie Greyhound is going to air on Apple TV+. It was a big coup for the streaming service, but the star himself doesn’t seem all that thrilled about the situation.

Inspired by real events, Captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) leads an international convoy of 37 ships on a treacherous mission across The Atlantic.

Tom Hanks in Apple TV+ ‘Witness Protection’

Mr. Hanks, who produced, wrote and stars in the film, had worked on the project for around a decade. It was “an absolute heartbreak” to not release the finished product into theaters, he told The Guardian’s Hadley Freeman. “I don’t mean to make angry my Apple overlords, but there is a difference in picture and sound quality.”

In what can be assumed to be a more light-hearted comment, he also said that “the cruel whipmasters at Apple” had made him conduct the video interview in front of a blank wall. The star of Apollo 13, Captain Phillips joked that he was in “a witness protection programme. But here I am, bowing to the needs of Apple TV.”

