Top Apple Music Exec Leaving For Atlantic Records

LONDON – A top Apple Music executive is leaving to joining Atlantic Records UK. Austin Daboh is currently Head of Editorial for the UK & Ireland for the Apple service but is expected to join his new firm as an Executive Vice President (via MBW).

Quitting Apple Music For Label

Mr. Daboh has held his current role, which gave him responsibility for all UK-based editorial and playlists, for seven months. One of his successes in that job was launching the Agenda playlist. This features a wide range of music including hip-hop, grime, R&B, and Afrobeat. Mr. Daboh joined Apple Music from Spotify UK, where he worked for three years and was Head of Music Culture & Editorial. He is considered as having some of the best connections to artists of any executive.