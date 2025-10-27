TSMC benefits from high demand for iPhone 17 chips

Apple’s iPhone 17 ramp has turned into a windfall for TSMC. The A19 and A19 Pro inside Apple’s four models use TSMC’s third-generation 3 nm process, and stronger than expected shipments pushed fresh orders into the foundry. TSMC now prepares for full-scale 2 nm production by year-end, while suppliers report healthy pull-ins across premium phones.

TSMC CEO C. C. Wei told investors he is not worried about prebuilt inventory. He said smartphone stock levels have returned to seasonal and healthy ranges, which signals steady demand into 2026. That backdrop matters for consumer chips, where the recovery has lagged AI servers.

United Daily News reports that one-third of all smartphone chipsets produced in 2026 will use TSMC’s 3 nm or 2 nm nodes. Apple has already locked up more than half of the initial 2 nm supply for next year’s A20 and A20 Pro. Analysts expect this to keep rivals at arm’s length and to stabilize the high end of the market.

Android flagships join the 3 nm wave

Qualcomm and MediaTek also ride the same 3 nm track. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Dimensity 9500 both come from TSMC, and partners like Samsung and Oppo plan launches around these parts. Even with reported wafer price premiums of up to 24 percent, brands have accepted the bill.

The chips themselves are expensive, with estimates of about $280 for the Snapdragon and $200 for the Dimensity, depending on configuration.

Penetration, share, and capacity

Rising Apple and non-Apple volumes push TSMC’s smartphone penetration to new highs. Forecasts suggest TSMC’s SoC share at 5 nm and below will reach 87 percent in 2025 and climb to 89 percent in 2028. Momentum in the 3 nm family stays strong, while previously softer 6 nm and 7 nm lines show improving utilization as demand normalizes.

TSMC sees AI demand staying strong into 2025. Non-AI end markets have bottomed and now recover at a moderate pace. Automotive remains weak, so the company still needs adjustments there.