tvOS 26.1 public and developer beta 4 now available

Apple released tvOS 26.1 beta 4 for Apple TV, with build 23J5571a rolling out to developers today. Public beta 4 is also live for users enrolled in Apple’s Beta Software Program. Both updates arrive as part of the 26.1 cycle focused on polish and stability.

Apple’s listing confirms availability but does not highlight headline features for this build. That signals a maintenance release aimed at fixing bugs, improving reliability, and preparing for the broader 26.1 release. Developers can review the tvOS release notes in the developer portal for API and behavior changes.

What’s new in tvOS 26.1 beta 4

Apple’s public notes for tvOS point to ongoing improvements rather than visible UI changes in this point update. If you build or test apps, check the developer documentation for SDK updates and any resolved issues that affect playback, networking, input, or Siri. Apple usually reserves granular change logs to the release-notes pages behind the developer sign-in.

For most users, expect small fixes that smooth streaming, app launches, and system responsiveness. If you are on an older beta, you should treat this as a stability step before the final 26.1 release. Availability and build identifiers are reflected on Apple’s releases page.

How to install the developer beta

Sign in on your Apple TV with the same Apple ID you use for your Apple Developer account. Open Settings, go to System, then Software Update, and choose Beta Updates. Select tvOS 26 Developer Beta, return to Software Update, and download the update. Apple’s developer support page explains the beta access requirement using your Apple Account.

Keep your Apple TV connected to power and a stable network during the download and installation. After the restart, confirm the version in Settings under About.

How to install the public beta

Join the Apple Beta Software Program with your Apple ID. On Apple TV, open Settings, go to System, then Software Update, and choose Beta Updates. Select tvOS 26 Public Beta, then check for updates and install the available build. Apple advises using non-production devices for beta software.

If you want to leave the beta later, turn off Beta Updates and wait for the next public release to appear in Software Update.