tvOS 26.2 beta 1 now available for developers

Apple has released tvOS 26.2 beta 1 for developers. The build is 23K5029e. The release went live on November 4, 2025, alongside other platform betas in the same cycle.

The update follows the public rollout of tvOS 26.1. Apple lists tvOS 26.2 beta on its developer releases page with direct links to downloads and release notes. Early notes point to routine testing and stability work while feature flags continue behind the scenes.

Developers use this build to validate streaming apps, logins, audio routing, and the updated tvOS 26 design language that arrived earlier this year. If you build for Apple TV, install this beta on a test unit only and keep production devices on stable software.

Other platforms also picked up the first 26.2 betas today, which helps teams test cross-platform features together. Apple lists the new builds and confirms the tvOS number as 23K5029e.

How to install the developer beta

On Apple TV, open Settings, go to System, then Software Updates. Select Get Beta Updates and choose the developer beta tied to the Apple ID registered with the Developer site. The update will appear under Update Software. Install it and keep the device powered during the process.

Apple’s support page explains the beta enrollment flow and the Beta Updates switch. Your Apple ID must be the same one you use on the Developer website. If you need to opt out later, return to Get Beta Updates and set it to Off.

What to test

Focus on video playback reliability, HDR and frame-rate matching, AirPlay with third-party speakers, multiple user profiles, and the tvOS 26 visual effects. File feedback through Feedback Assistant with exact steps, model, and build number 23K5029e.