Twitter Testing Sending Prompt to Users Posting ‘Offensive’ Replies

Twitter is to test sending prompts to users who may be using “offensive or hurtful language” in their replies. Users will be told if the language in their tweet is similar to that used in posts that have been reported when they hit “send”.

Twitter to Prompt Potential Rule Breakers

The decision on whether to send a prompt will be based around the social network’s current policies banning slurs, racist or sexist tropes, and degrading content. Sunita Saligram, Twitter’s global head of site policy for trust and safety, told Reuters: