UK Working With Apple and Google on COVID-19 Contact-Tracing App

LONDON – The UK is reportedly working with Apple and Google to build a COVID-19 contact-tracing app. As the country attempts to find a way out of lockdown, the technology unit of the National Health Service (NHS) is reportedly working with the two firms.

UK Wants to US Bluetooth Contact Tracing COVID-19 Tech

Sunday’s news followed an announcement from Apple and Google on Friday. The companies revealed that they are working together on the development of contact tracing technology. This is alongside other support for public health authorities to help with the response to COVID-19. In May, they will releases APIs that allow interoperability of public health authority apps across Android and iOS.

“We will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform by building this functionality into the underlying platforms,” the companies said. The UK is understood to be interested in the Bluetooth contact-tracing technology. This work is happening at “breakneck speed”, according to the Sunday Times report. However, it is worth noting the timeline of “months” laid out by Apple and Google.