United is first Airline to Support Apple Wallet’s Boarding Pass

Apple’s latest software update, iOS 26, brings a major shift to how you use boarding passes inside Apple Wallet. United Airlines has become the first to roll out support for the new enhanced boarding pass features, giving you a more dynamic and connected travel experience directly from your iPhone.

A Smarter, More Connected Travel Experience

Apple introduced these capabilities earlier this year, highlighting the upgrades for flight passes including live flight tracking, airport maps, and baggage tracking. These features now work together to deliver real-time updates and a clearer picture of your trip from departure to arrival.

9to5Mac reported that United Airlines is the first carrier to fully integrate Apple’s enhanced boarding pass system. With the update, you can:

Track your flight from a Live Activity on the lock screen.

on the lock screen. Open airport maps in Wallet to find gates and terminals.

in Wallet to find gates and terminals. Follow your checked luggage in the Find My app.

This is the first time Apple’s Wallet and Find My systems work in tandem for flight tracking, linking ticket management and real-time logistics in one place.

Activation and Sharing Options

The live flight tracker does not appear by default. After adding your boarding pass, you need to press a button inside the Wallet app to add the flight tracker to your lock screen. Once active, your lock screen shows status and estimated arrival.

You can also share your flight tracker with friends or family. They see your live progress on their own lock screens, while your seat number and boarding group stay private.

More Airlines Adoption Coming Soon

United’s early move sets the pace for other major carriers. Apple says Air Canada, American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Jetstar, Lufthansa, Qantas, Southwest, and Virgin Australia will add support soon.

For frequent flyers who rely on Apple’s ecosystem, this upgrade reduces app juggling. You manage flights, maps, and baggage in one place. With United leading, others look set to follow.