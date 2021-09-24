UnitedHealthcare will give customers a free year of Apple Fitness+. The offer will come into force on November 1. Furthermore, those with self-funded plans will be able to buy a bundle including the service from next year.

Free Year of Apple Fitness+ For UnitedHealthcare Members

Jay Blahnik, senior director of Fitness Technologies at Apple, said:

We are very excited to work with UnitedHealthcare to bring this offer for Apple Fitness+ to millions of people who are looking to get and stay motivated to live a healthier lifestyle. With our welcoming trainer team that lead a variety of workouts fueled by music that will keep you going from start to finish, the new guided Meditations coming next week, and the metrics from your Apple Watch right on the screen, Fitness+ has many ways to keep you active no matter where you are on your fitness journey.

Customers enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Motion can also use program incentives to cover a monthly subscription to the service. Commenting, Rebecca Madsen, chief consumer officer, UnitedHealthcare, said: