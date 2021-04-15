The U.S. has imposed sanctions against Russia for election interference and its role in the devastating cyberattack known as SolarWinds. Additionally, the U.S. will expel 10 diplomats from the Russian mission in Washington, DC.

Russian Sanctions

The attack on Solarwinds’ Orion platform affected thousands of companies as well as a number of government agencies like the Treasury and Commerce departments.

The U.S. formally accused the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, known in the security world as APT 29 or CozyBear for the hack. Six companies were mentioned in President Biden’s executive order that supported Russian intelligence agencies. These companies are ERA Technolopolis, Pasit, SVA, Neobit, AST, and Positive Technologies.

The sanctions prohibit American banks from “participating in the primary market for ruble or non-ruble denominated bonds issued after June 14, 2021, by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation, or the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation.” They also can’t lend money to these institutions.