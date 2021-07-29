Verizon announced on Thursday the addition of four new mobile hotspot plans, perfect for travelers. They range from 15GB to 150GB per month, and three of the plans give you access to 5G Ultra Wideband.

Verizon Mobile Hotspot Plans

Essential – US$20/month . 15GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data. 720p HD streaming when on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE

. Plus – US$40/month . 5G Ultra Wideband access. 50GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data. 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE

. Pro – US$60/month . 5G Ultra Wideband access. 100GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data. 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE

. Premium – US$80/month for Verizon customers with a smartphone on an eligible Unlimited plan or US$110 as a standalone plan. 5G Ultra Wideband access. 150GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data. 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE

Verizon Mobile Hotspot plans are compatible with the latest 5G Ultra Wideband-capable and 4G LTE devices offered by Verizon, including the Inseego MiFi M2100 5G UW and the Verizon Jetpack MiFi 8800L.