John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to discuss Microsoft’s decision to not patch a Skype updater security flaw, plus they offer up their thoughts on Verizon stopping unlocked iPhone sales.
Sprint and T-Mobile Plan Fewer Wireless Discounts in 2018
Sprint and T-Mobile are both planning to dial back their aggressive discounting in 2018, according to The Wall Street Journal. Both carriers—the #4 and #3 carriers in the U.S.—are prime pushers of cheaper plans, and their tactics have served as checks on pricing from Verizon and AT&T (#1 and #2, respectively). In other words, there’s a chance we’ll see higher prices across the board this year. So yay?
Ajit Pai and the FCC Will Dismantle Net Neutrality, Damage Internet, Speech and Commerce
In a feat of willful ignorance or outright deceit, Mr. Pai believes that free market competition can keep the Internet open when there is no competition.
Some Apple Users Report iPhone X Activation Issues
Apple’s customer support account on Twitter says this is an issue with the carriers, not with Apple, and shared some steps you can take.
Verizon Unlimited Plan Customers Can Get iPhone X Trade-In Credit
The installment plan is standard, meaning you’ll have to keep the iPhone X for two years (24 months) before you can upgrade.
Unlimited Data Plans May Not Work With Apple Watch LTE
Some people report they can add the LTE watch to their grandfathered plan with the help of an AT&T representative. The watch can be set up as an independent wearable and linked to your account with NumberSync.
AIM Is Going Away after a Pioneering 20 Year Run
Of course, the real news from Friday’s announcement for many may be something more like, “Huh, AIM is still around?
Yahoo! Security Breach Impacted All 3B Users, Not Just 1B
Remember the big Yahoo! data breach where a billion user accounts where compromised? Turns out it was really 3 billion, or every single Yahoo! account.
Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular Connection Costs $10 a Month
Want to make and receive cellular calls on your new Apple Watch Series 3? That’ll cost you an extra $10 a month.
AT&T, Other Cell Carriers Offer Free Coverage for Hurricane Harvey Victims
AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile are giving their customers in the path of Hurricane Harvey unlimited cell usage.
So Far, This One Man Has Filed The Only Net Neutrality Complaint
Although Alex said he isn’t worried about his complaint being delayed for political reasons, he still hopes that it will show “that these things actually do violate the open internet rules.”
The Verizon Up Program Wants Your Data in Return For Movie Tickets
Verizon isn’t disclosing how much each reward costs, so it might take a lot of money before you can get useful rewards, at 1 credit for every US$300 you spend.
Surprise, Verizon Just Pooped on Net Neutrality
If Ajit Pai had an ounce of respect for reality and the American people he serves, he’d fine Verizon for this “test.” He doesn’t. He won’t. We lose.
New Verizon Prepaid Plan Has Unlimited Data, But With Limitations
Verizon launched a new prepaid plan today, featured unlimited data. It’s US$80, and you won’t need to sign a contract or fork over your credit details. However, Big Red will limit you in certain ways, so take that “unlimited” phrase with a grain of salt. Andrew Orr tells us what the new plan gives you.
Verizon Ready to Launch its Own Streaming TV Service this Summer
AT&T offers streaming television through DirecTV Now, and soon Verizon will be on board with its own service this summer. The company has been hard at work lining up content deals and plans to offer its streaming service through set top boxes, smartphones, and tablets.
AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Unlimited Data Plan Comparison
After spending years pressuring customers to give up their unlimited data plans, the cell carriers have come full circle and are offering unlimited data plans. Sorting out which carrier offers the best deal—AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon—isn’t exactly straight forward, so we ranked each based on their features. Read on to see which comes out on top.
Verizon Nabs Note 7 Calls, Goodbye AT&T 2G - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-18
Still using a Galaxy Note 7? Verizon is getting agressive about trying to stop you. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Verizon intercepting Galaxy Note 7 calls, plus they look at AT&T shutting down their 2G wireless network.
Verizon Now Intercepting Calls From Note 7 Users Refusing to Give Up Their Phone
Following Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 combust-a-phone mess and product recall, Verizon went from “We won’t do anything,” to “OK, let’s brick them,” and now is at the “Seriously people, give us the phone before you hurt yourself” stage. Verizon’s latest move is to reroute calls from Note 7 phones to customer service to convince users to exchange their phone for something less flammable.
Apple Loses More Key Employees, Killing Unlimited Data Plans - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-11
Apple keeps losing key people to other companies, most recently Tesla. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at whether or not Apple’s employees leaving is a sign the company has lost focus, plus they have some thoughts on AT&T and Verizon pushing more customers out of unlimited data plans.
Verizon Forcing Customers to Drop Their Unlimited Wireless Data Plans
Just like AT&T, Verizon isn’t keen on its long time customers holding on to their unlimited wireless data plans. Instead of raising rates like AT&T, however, Verizon is telling customers that have to switch to a capped data plan or face having their phone disconnected.