Sprint and T-Mobile Plan Fewer Wireless Discounts in 2018

· · Cool Stuff Found

Sprint and T-Mobile are both planning to dial back their aggressive discounting in 2018, according to The Wall Street Journal. Both carriers—the #4 and #3 carriers in the U.S.—are prime pushers of cheaper plans, and their tactics have served as checks on pricing from Verizon and AT&T (#1 and #2, respectively). In other words, there’s a chance we’ll see higher prices across the board this year. So yay?

Sprint and T-Mobile Plan Fewer Wireless Discounts in 2018

New Verizon Prepaid Plan Has Unlimited Data, But With Limitations

· · News

Verizon launched a new prepaid plan today, featured unlimited data. It’s US$80, and you won’t need to sign a contract or fork over your credit details. However, Big Red will limit you in certain ways, so take that “unlimited” phrase with a grain of salt. Andrew Orr tells us what the new plan gives you.

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Unlimited Data Plan Comparison

· · News

U.S. cellular unlimited data plan comparison

After spending years pressuring customers to give up their unlimited data plans, the cell carriers have come full circle and are offering unlimited data plans. Sorting out which carrier offers the best deal—AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon—isn’t exactly straight forward, so we ranked each based on their features. Read on to see which comes out on top.

Verizon Now Intercepting Calls From Note 7 Users Refusing to Give Up Their Phone

· · News

Samsung bricking Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to prevent them from catching fire

Following Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 combust-a-phone mess and product recall, Verizon went from “We won’t do anything,” to “OK, let’s brick them,” and now is at the “Seriously people, give us the phone before you hurt yourself” stage. Verizon’s latest move is to reroute calls from Note 7 phones to customer service to convince users to exchange their phone for something less flammable.

Apple Loses More Key Employees, Killing Unlimited Data Plans - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-11

· · The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo

Apple keeps losing key people to other companies, most recently Tesla. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at whether or not Apple’s employees leaving is a sign the company has lost focus, plus they have some thoughts on AT&T and Verizon pushing more customers out of unlimited data plans.