Verizon is adding iOS 14 support for its robocall blocking feature called Silence Junk Callers.

Robocall Blocking With Silence

Verizon adds support for Silence Junk callers, a feature that detects when a robocaller calls you and immediately sends it to voicemail. Ronan Dunne, CEO Verizon Consumer Group:

We continue to prioritize our customers’ needs by advancing our technologies to help them avoid more illegal robocalls every day. Robocalls are more than a nuisance – they pose a real risk to security and are a growing area of fraud that requires constant vigilance. We are staying ahead of this concerning behavior by developing new ways to protect our customers, and the integrated Silence Junk Callers feature is an example of this.

Verizon also implements the STIR/SHAKEN technology to verify numbers displayed on Caller ID to make sure the call isn’t spoofed.