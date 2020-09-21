Photography company VSCO announced the launch of its text tool on Monday, giving creators more tools for expression.

VSCO Text Tool

The new VSCO text tool for members lets people add text to images and videos for a greater range of expression. Add your photographer watermark or other words using the VSCO Gothic font.

The feature has been released for iOS and will launch for Android users in the coming weeks. You can arrange text in creative ways, flip the script to change its orientation, or change the size and color of the font to match your image.