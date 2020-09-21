Accessory maker Speck has introduced new cases for iPad 8th gen and iPad AIr 4th gen.
iPad Air 4 Cases
Balance Folio: 4-foot drop protection, protects against dents and scratches, is compatible with Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), magnetic camera shield that covers your lens and easily retracts when you need to snap a photo, converts into a convenient typing and viewing stand. US$39.95
Balance Folio Print: The same protective features as Balance Folio with fade-resistant print designs. US$39.95
iPad 8 Cases
Balance Folio: 4-foot drop protection, multiple viewing and typing angles, and a magnetic shield to cover your camera. US$39.95
Balance Folio Clear: 4-foot drop protection, multiple viewing and typing angles, and a magnetic shield to cover your camera, a soft edge-to-edge liner that guards your iPad against scratches. US$44.95
Case-E: 6-foot drop protection, playful detachable arms transform it into a convenient stand for viewing. US$39.95