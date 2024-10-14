Vision “Lite” Could Cost 40+% Cheaper Than Apple Vision Pro

According to the latest edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple is planning to launch a more affordable version of its Vision Pro headset as early as next year. This new model, which we might call Vision “Lite,” is expected to retail for around $2000, making it more than 40% (42.8% to be specific) cheaper than the $3499 Apple Vision Pro.

The lower-cost Vision headset is set to differ from its premium counterpart in several ways. Like instead of the M2 chip found in Vision Pro; the new model may use an A-series chipset, possibly the A18 Pro, the one used in the latest iPhone 16 Pro lineup.

To reduce costs, Apple is likely to use more plastic components rather than the aluminum and glass construction of Vision Pro. The cheaper model is expected to drop the EyeSight feature, which uses lenticular displays to show the user’s eyes on the exterior of the headset. And not just this, the cheaper variant might also have less than half the pixel density of Apple Vision Pro.

Apple reportedly expects the cheaper Vision headset to sell twice as much as the Vision Pro. However, even at $2000, it would still be significantly more expensive than competitors like the Meta Quest 3 and 3S.

The company is also working on Vision Pro 2, slated for release in 2026, which will feature a faster chipset.

More here.