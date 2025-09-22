Vision Pro 2 Poised for Major Power Boost With New Chip in 2026

Report says Apple’s next headset adds an R2 chip built on 2 nm, as soon as 2026.

Expect smoother sensor processing and lower latency rather than flashy new visuals.

Timing aligns with TSMC’s 2 nm ramp through late 2025 into 2026.

It’s still a rumor, and Apple hasn’t announced Vision Pro 2.

What’s new



A Taiwan supply chain report indicates Apple is preparing an R2 coprocessor for the next Vision Pro, fabricated on TSMC’s 2 nm node. The current Vision Pro pairs an M2 app processor with an R1 that ingests camera and sensor data in real time. Moving that R-series silicon to 2 nm would be a full-node jump over R1.

The report pegs the refresh for next year, after Vision Pro 2 skipped Apple’s September 9, 2025 iPhone event. That timing lines up with TSMC’s plan to enter 2 nm mass production in late 2025 and commercialize volume through 2026.

On the main processor, chatter continues to point to an M4-class chip for apps and graphics. The bigger architectural leap, however, is on the sensor pipeline: the R2 would process vast amounts of camera, eye-tracking, and hand-tracking data with less power and heat.

Bottom line: this upgrade targets feel and endurance. Expect snappier passthrough, steadier head-tracking, fewer thermals-driven slowdowns, and a battery that lasts longer on the same pack.

Why it matters



Mixed reality rises or falls on latency and comfort. A faster, more efficient R2 should shave milliseconds between your movement and what you see, which reduces nausea and makes UI interactions feel natural. Lower power draw also means less heat on the face and potentially smaller or lighter battery packs over time.

Don’t expect a night-and-day jump in image quality. Improvements will be most obvious to power users running complex spatial apps, multi-window workflows, or high-frame-rate captures. For casual movie watching and basic apps, the benefits may be subtle.

Strategically, a 2 nm R2 keeps Apple’s silicon moat in spatial computing as Meta accelerates smart glasses with displays. Apple’s long game is still lightweight AR eyewear, but an R2-equipped headset helps maintain developer momentum and buy time for sensors and optics to shrink.

What to watch