Vision Pro and Apple Car Project Head Dan Riccio Retiring

Dan Riccio, a long-standing Apple executive who most recently oversaw Apple Vision Pro’s development, is set to retire this month. Riccio, who currently serves as a vice president reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook, will be leaving Apple after 26 years with the company.

Following Riccio’s departure, the Vision Products Group, which includes thousands of engineers working on headsets and related technology, will work under John Ternus, Apple’s current hardware chief. Mike Rockwell, Riccio’s lieutenant, will continue to lead the group’s day-to-day operations.

Dan Riccio joined Apple in 1998 as a director in the product design group. Throughout his tenure, he held several important positions, including:

Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering (2012-2021)

Vice President of iPad Hardware Engineering (2010-2012)

Vice President of Product Design (2000-2010)

Riccio played a crucial role in some of Apple’s major initiatives, including the development of the Vision Pro headset and the now-discontinued Apple Car project. He was known for making key hires.

As he retires from Apple, Riccio has expressed interest in becoming more involved with the engineering program named after him at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has mentioned the possibility of teaching or developing curriculum material.

Riccio’s retirement is part of a broader trend of leadership changes at Apple, with several other executives, including CFO Luca Maestri, set to transition to new roles in the near future.

This is the second “Dan” who has announced retirement from Apple within a week’s time, the first being Dan Rosckes, who holds the title of vice president of global sourcing and supply management. He has served Apple for 24 years. But if you already didn’t know it, if someone is leaving Apple, Apple keeps them attached to the company somehow.

More here.