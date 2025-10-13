visionOS 26.1 beta 3 now available for developers

Apple has released visionOS 26.1 beta 3 for Apple Vision Pro developers, carrying build “23N5033d” and arriving alongside the rest of today’s platform betas. The update targets app compatibility, stability, and polish as Apple moves toward a public 26.1 release later this month.

There are no documented user-facing changes yet beyond performance tuning and bug fixes. If Apple publishes additional notes, they will appear on the visionOS release notes portal for developers. You should monitor those pages for known issues and API updates as testing continues.

Back up your Vision Pro, then open Settings, tap General, then tap Software Update to check for the new build. Turn on Beta Updates if needed, sign in with your Apple Developer Apple ID, and install the update when it appears. Apple’s support page adds that you can enable automatic downloads in Software Update to receive future releases faster. Quote the path exactly: “Settings > General > Software Update.”

What’s new and what to test

Apple has not listed headline features for visionOS 26.1 beta 3, so treat this seed as a maintenance release focused on reliability. Your priority should be validating app performance, checking framework behavior against the latest SDK, and filing regressions quickly through Feedback.

Developers can install today’s build immediately and continue preparing for the expected near-term 26.1 rollout. Keep one device on the previous beta for comparison and document any installation or runtime anomalies during certification.