visionOS 26.2 beta 1 now available for developers

Apple released visionOS 26.2 beta 1 for developers. The build number is 23N5279e. The update went live on November 4 and starts a new test cycle for Vision Pro.

This beta focuses on stability and performance. Apple has not outlined headline features yet. Developers should install it and check for regressions in graphics, input, windowing, and spatial audio. You can review the official release notes after signing in with a developer account.

The SDK ships with the latest Xcode beta. Update your tools first, then build and run against the 26.2 SDK to validate APIs introduced with visionOS 26.

Early testing should cover key areas: scene rendering, gesture responsiveness, Mac Virtual Display interoperability, Shared Space behavior, and app resume from Suspend. Log issues with detailed repro steps and sysdiagnose files.

How to install

Enroll your Vision Pro in developer betas, then check Software Update. Installation requires a developer account and the current Xcode beta on your Mac. Follow Apple’s beta installation guidance for a clean update and backup first.

If you test on device, keep your Mac on the matching Xcode beta to deploy and capture logs. If you test in Simulator, create a new runtime for 26.2 and validate cold starts and first-run permissions.

Build details and scope

Apple lists the release as visionOS 26.2 beta with build 23N5279e. Related platform betas for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS also started this cycle, which helps teams align cross-platform features and frameworks.

Check the release notes for resolved issues and known problems that may affect RealityKit, ARKit, SwiftUI, and compositor behavior. Prioritize fixes that change rendering paths or input timing.

What to test right now

UI fidelity. Verify window chrome, scaling, and depth separation in Shared Space and Full Space. Performance. Track frame pacing, shader compilation hits, and scene load times. Input and gestures. Confirm hand tracking accuracy and controller or accessory input where applicable. Media and audio. Test passthrough video, spatial audio routing, and background playback rules. Continuity. Validate Mac Virtual Display connections and app handoff between environments.

Install visionOS 26.2 beta 1, read the notes, and start regression testing today. Report issues early so your app is ready when Apple finalizes this update.