visionOS 26 Release Time: When is it?

Apple is set to release the next major version of visionOS today, September 15, bringing a suite of new features to the Vision Pro headset. The update will be available at the same time as Apple’s other software releases.

visionOS Release Time

You can expect the visionOS update to become available around 10:00 AM Pacific Time (PT). Here’s what that looks like in other time zones:

Eastern Time (ET): 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Central Time (CT): 12:00 PM

12:00 PM British Summer Time (BST): 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7:00 PM

The update introduces more realistic Personas and expands shared immersive experiences, enhancing how users interact in the virtual space. This release comes as Apple also launches its new iPhone 17, with reports already indicating that one model, in particular, is seeing record-breaking popularity.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update on your Vision Pro.