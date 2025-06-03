visionOS 26 Set To Expand Gaming Capabilities With New Controller Support

Apple is set to enhance the gaming experience on its Vision Pro headset with the upcoming visionOS 26 update. This update will introduce native support for PlayStation, PSVR2, and Xbox controllers, as well as a new category of spatial controllers designed for immersive 3D interactions.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the new update will not only expand compatibility but also actively inform users when a game requires a specific controller type, such as PlayStation, Xbox, or spatial controllers. While visionOS has technically supported Bluetooth controllers since its initial release, the functionality was limited and not widely adopted by developers.

Spatial controllers, which are motion-aware and designed specifically for 3D interaction, represent a significant advancement in input devices for mixed reality environments. Their inclusion in visionOS 26 aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to position the Vision Pro as an all-encompassing device capable of delivering both productivity and entertainment experiences.

The integration of these controllers is anticipated to coincide with the introduction of a new Games app. This app will serve as a centralized hub for all gaming content across Apple’s ecosystem, including Apple Arcade, the App Store, and titles installed outside the App Store on macOS. The app aims to simplify game discovery and management for users, further enhancing the gaming experience on Apple devices.

Implications for Developers and Users

For developers, the expanded controller support in visionOS 26 opens new opportunities to create more immersive and interactive games for the Vision Pro. By leveraging the capabilities of spatial controllers, developers can design experiences that fully utilize the 3D space, offering users a more engaging and intuitive gameplay.

Users, on the other hand, will benefit from a broader range of compatible games and a more seamless integration of their existing gaming accessories. The ability to use familiar controllers like those from PlayStation and Xbox, along with the new spatial controllers, will provide flexibility and enhance the overall gaming experience on the Vision Pro.

While the exact release date for visionOS 26 has not been confirmed, it is expected to be announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9, 2025. The update signifies Apple’s commitment to advancing its mixed reality platform and catering to the evolving needs of gamers and developers alike.