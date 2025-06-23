Wallet App Gains Universal Order Tracking in iOS 26 Beta

Apple has flipped the switch on universal package tracking in Wallet with the release of iOS 26 developer beta 2, delivered on 23 June. The upgrade means the app no longer relies on Apple Pay metadata: it can pull tracking numbers from any retailer’s confirmation email, whether you used a card or paid cash on delivery. The parsing is handled locally by Apple Intelligence, so the receipts never leave your iPhone unless you later choose to sync them through iCloud.

To activate the feature, open Wallet, tap the “⋯” button, pick Orders, and grant Siri permission to scan Mail. Within seconds, past and present purchases appear in a tidy chronological list with merchant names, thumbnail images, courier status, and a predicted delivery date. A tap opens the original email, while a second tap launches a Live Activity card on the Lock Screen so you can watch the driver inch toward your door without juggling third-party apps.

Apple is framing the expansion as a privacy win. Order data is extracted on-device using the same Apple Intelligence framework that now powers new features across Messages, Safari, and Shortcuts. According to the release notes, the package-tracking view will only show up on devices equipped with the necessary on-device neural engine, roughly the A20 generation and newer, though Cupertino has yet to publish a definitive compatibility list.

Apple Wallet Gets One Step Closer to Perfection

Universal tracking pushes Wallet closer to the one-stop dashboards offered by Gmail or third-party apps such as Deliveries, but with system-level perks. Because the data lives inside Wallet, it hooks into other iOS 26 niceties: Live Activities can surface delays in real time, Focus Modes can silence unrelated notifications during checkout windows, and Visual Intelligence can even recognise the product photo in the receipt and offer price-drop alerts later in Safari. At the same time, the feature dovetails with other Wallet upgrades, including passport storage, website age verification via a QR code handshake, and richer boarding-pass Live Activities.

Right now, the universal tracker is exclusive to the developer beta, which Apple seeded on Monday. A public beta is scheduled for July, and the finished iOS 26 build should arrive in September alongside the iPhone 17 family. Early betas are notoriously unstable, so Apple recommends installing them on a secondary device if you depend on time-critical delivery alerts. Still, for anyone who juggles Amazon orders, indie-store shipments, and grocery deliveries, the unified timeline already feels like one of iOS 26’s most practical additions.