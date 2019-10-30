WarnerMedia Reveals HBO Max, Its Apple TV+ Competitor

With Apple TV+ launching on Friday, WarnerMedia unveiled its plans for HBO Max. It will host shows from a variety of company-owned properties as well as some original content.

HBO Max $10 Per Month More Than Apple TV+

At $14.99 a month, HBO Max will be priced at the top-end of the new streaming services. For instance, it is three times the price of Apple TV+. It is certainly expensive, but Warner is drawing on its extensive library for the service. It will give viewers access to popular content like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Sesame Street and the DC Universe. Furthermore, HBO NOW subscribers who are billed directly will also get the new service. It is set to launch in May 2020.