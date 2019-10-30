Apple Preparing to Launch First 5G iPhones in 2020

Apple is reportedly preparing suppliers to produce a 5G iPhone in 2020. Three flagship models will have the most advanced mobile processors and leading-edge screens.

Apple Hopes to Overtake Huawei With 5G iPhone

Apple is aiming to ship at least 80 million units of the upgraded iPhones. If it achieved this it would likely overtake Huawei as the world’s second-biggest smartphone maker. “It will be the first time Apple introduces 5G iPhones … There will be three of them and the company has set an aggressive sales target,” one source told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Samsung and Huawei already boast smartphones with 5G capability. However, carriers have not made the superfast networks extensively available yet. Eddie Han, senior industry analyst at Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute, told the same publication that Apple’s introduction into the market might change things. “The infrastructure is very costly. … Apple’s move to introduce all three 5G iPhones will increase carriers’ confidence to invest,” he said.