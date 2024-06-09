Here’s How To Watch the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024) Event

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is right around the corner, kicking off its keynote event on Monday. The upcoming event will likely unveil the much-anticipated next batch of software upgrades, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and even visionOS 2. For what it’s worth, the upcoming event will shed light on the rumored “Apple Intelligence”.

Given that this is WWDC, software will undoubtedly take center stage, as it always has. While rumors were circulating about Apple unveiling new hardware, recent reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman cast doubt on that possibility. However, Apple has a knack for surprising us with last-minute product launches, so keeping that in mind, we wouldn’t be opposed to seeing a new Apple TV box or a new pair of AirPods debut. That said, don’t get your hopes up too high for the hardware aspect.

How to watch Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 24)?

The upcoming Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024) commences on June 10 and runs through June 14. The keynote launches with a bang on the first day i.e. Monday at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. BST, where Apple will unveil its latest innovations.

You can catch the live stream on Apple’s event page, its official YouTube account, and the Apple TV app. Or if you own an Apple device, you can also tune into the event from Apple’s Developer app. Additionally, you can watch the event live from the embedded video below. As always, The Mac Observer’s team will provide live updates, so stay tuned for all the latest news. The keynote will begin at 10 a.m. PT, followed by the Platforms State of the Union at 1 p.m. PT.

The rumor mill suggests that Apple will officially announce its rumored deal with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT-powered features to the iPhone during the same event. We’ll likely learn more about such developments during the event.