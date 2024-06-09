How to Use the Apple Developer App for Watching WWDC 2024

Looking to watch Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024 through the Apple Developer App? Being on the ground floor for the latest and greatest Apple news is one of the most exciting things about being a fan. While there are a variety of ways to watch the latest event, I’m going to show you how you can use the Apple’s Developer app to gain access to the most exciting news in tech.

Remember that this year’s WWDC keynote is June 10 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PDT. This year’s event is held at Apple’s Cupertino Park as well as virtually.

Download the Developer App to Watch WWDC 2024

The only thing you really need to access WWDC through the Developer app is the app itself. Thankfully, you don’t need a developer account associated with your Apple ID to view the event. However, you can enroll in the developer program here if you want to.

Time needed: 1 minute To watch WWDC 2024 on the Developer app. First, download and install the official Apple Developer app. Open the app and navigate to the WWDC tab. From here, make sure that you’re watching June 10 at one p.m. EST to catch the WWDC keynote address. WWDC will also have events through the week of June 10.

The Developer app currently gives fans additional WWDC 2024 resources, including new stickers, 2024 session videos, 1-on-1 labs with Apple experts and more. While rumors suggest Apple will not be announcing any new hardware this year, many are expecting major updates to software platforms, as well as Apple entering the world of advanced AI.

We here at TMO will keep you covered on all the latest Apple news.