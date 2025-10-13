watchOS 26.1 beta 3 now available for developers

Apple released watchOS 26.1 beta 3 for registered developers, continuing the 26.1 cycle. You get the update in Settings if your Apple Watch is already enrolled. Apple typically uses these mid-cycle betas to refine performance, fix bugs, and patch security issues.

You can install the update directly on Apple Watch using “Settings > General > Software Update.” Keep your watch on Wi-Fi, on its charger, and with at least 50 percent battery. You can also start the update from the Watch app on your paired iPhone. Apple explains these steps in its support guide for watch updates.

What’s new in this beta

Apple has not posted detailed “watchOS 26.1 beta 3” release notes right now. If you do not see feature callouts in the changelog, expect stability work and developer-facing tweaks. For more context, watchOS 26 introduced “Workout Buddy,” smarter Smart Stack hints, a wrist-flick gesture to dismiss alerts, and design updates that Apple calls “Liquid Glass.” Those system-level features frame what 26.1 continues to polish.

Apple’s releases page listed watchOS 26.1 beta 2 as build “23S5017d,” but had not yet published a build identifier for today’s third seed. You will see the exact build once the install appears on your device’s Software Update screen. Developers should continue to test apps against the latest 26.1 SDKs and file issues with Feedback Assistant.

If you are new to the program, install the developer beta profile and then check “Software Update.” Apple’s developer portal hosts the release notes and downloads for all current seeds.