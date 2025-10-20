watchOS 26.1 public and developer beta 4 now available

Apple released watchOS 26.1 developer beta 4 alongside a matching public beta, and you can install both today. The developer page lists watchOS 26.1 beta 4 with build 23S5031a, confirming broad availability across the beta channels.

Apple frames watchOS 26.1 as a refinement of the big changes introduced in watchOS 26, including the Liquid Glass design, Notes on Apple Watch, a wrist-flick gesture, and Apple Intelligence upgrades like Live Translation in Messages.

Expect fixes and under-the-hood improvements rather than headline features in this fourth beta. Apple’s public materials for watchOS 26 outline the platform’s direction and help set expectations for point releases like 26.1.

What’s new in beta 4

For developers, beta 4 keeps apps aligned with the current SDKs and the latest Xcode toolchain, which Apple urges you to use when testing on 26.1. Apple’s developer news and release listings highlight the availability of these betas across platforms, signaling ongoing API and reliability work that typically lands in late-cycle seeds.

How to install the developer beta

Make sure your paired iPhone runs the latest beta and keep your Apple Watch on its charger with at least 50 percent battery. On your iPhone, open the Watch app, tap My Watch, then General, then Software Update, then Beta Updates, and choose watchOS 26.1 Developer Beta. Keep the iPhone near the watch and connected to Wi-Fi, then follow the onscreen prompts to complete the update.

How to install the public beta

Enroll your Apple ID in the Apple Beta Software Program, sign in, and select watchOS for your enrolled devices. On your iPhone, open the Watch app, go to General, then Software Update, then Beta Updates, and select watchOS 26.1 Public Beta to begin downloading. Stay on the charger and keep the iPhone close until installation finishes on your watch.

If you rely on your Apple Watch every day, you should treat beta software carefully and plan your update with backups in place. You can share issues with Apple using Feedback Assistant after you finish installing, which helps improve the final release for everyone.