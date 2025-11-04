watchOS 26.2 beta is now available for developers

Apple has released the first developer beta of watchOS 26.2. The update arrives one day after the public rollout of watchOS 26.1 and begins the next testing cycle for Apple Watch. Registered developers can download the beta today.

The initial build number is 23S5280e. This is a standard early beta focused on stability and groundwork for smaller feature changes.

You install the beta from the Watch app on iPhone. Open Watch, go to General, then Software Update. Select Beta Updates and choose the developer channel linked to your Apple ID. Your iPhone must also run a compatible iOS developer beta.

Create a fresh backup before you update. Early betas often affect battery life, third-party apps, and watch faces. Apple recommends testing on a secondary device when possible.

What’s new so far

Early testers have flagged a change to Sleep Score. The beta adjusts the score ranges and labels to better reflect nightly sleep quality. Apple can fine-tune this again before the final release, but the shift is live in beta 1.

Beyond that, expect bug fixes and performance improvements rather than headline features at this stage. Feature flags may appear later in the cycle.

How to get the developer beta

Enroll your Apple ID in the developer program. On iPhone, open Settings, tap General, then Software Update. Select Beta Updates and pick the developer channel. Open the Watch app, go to General, then Software Update to download watchOS 26.2 beta. Keep the watch on its charger and ensure 50 percent battery or higher.

watchOS 26 supports Apple Watch Series 6 or newer, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and all Apple Watch Ultra models. Apple typically ships .2 releases before year end after several betas.