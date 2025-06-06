watchOS 26 Could Let Users Add Third-Party Shortcuts to Control Center

Apple plans to let third-party apps add their own widgets to the Control Center in watchOS 26. This change moves beyond the current Apple-only setup and gives you more freedom to customize how your Apple Watch works.

According to 9to5Mac, the update will let developers integrate buttons or data from their apps directly into the Control Center. Users could then perform actions like logging hydration, unlocking smart home doors, or starting workouts, all with a single tap.

Customization Through iPhone App

You’ll likely be able to rearrange or remove existing widgets and add new ones from supported apps using the Watch app on your iPhone. This marks a shift from configuring everything directly on the Apple Watch. The move mirrors planned updates in iOS 18, where Control Center is also expected to get more flexible layout options.

Because of space limitations, widgets on Apple Watch will remain minimal, either serving as shortcuts or displaying compact info like weather, messages, or media controls.

This is among the most requested watchOS changes. Control Center has stayed mostly the same for years. If it launches as expected, it will join other long-awaited updates at WWDC 2025.

As with most pre-release software details, features may still change or be delayed, but the source cited by 9to5Mac is said to be reliable. All eyes now turn to June 9, when Apple reveals its software roadmap for the year ahead at the WWDC 2025 event.