Weekly App Finder: An iOS and macOS Alternative for Pocket Fans

Need a simple, private alternative to Pocket now that Mozilla is shutting it down? Retila makes it easy to save and sync your bookmarks across iOS and macOS even without an account. It’s lightweight, iCloud-compatible, and lets you import your Pocket collection in just a few taps. If you’re ready to move on from Mozilla while keeping your reading list intact, this app might be your best bet.

Retila, a Simple and Straightforward Pocket Alternative App for iOS and macOS

The now-retiring Pocket started its career as ReadItLater. As Faisal Ahmed, Retila’s Munich-based developer, puts it, his app is a (sort-of) acronym of these words.

It works pretty much the same as Pocket: tap or click Share on your browser of choice and select Retila. It will generate a small preview of the page, displaying the title and featured image or favicon. On the app itself, you can filter and reorder your selection, and search among your saved links.

There’s one aspect in which Retila does even better than Pocket: it doesn’t require an account. You can still sync your bookmarks through iCloud, however, so it’s more private without giving up on convenience.

You want, though, to send your saved links to a non-Apple device, or other bookmarking platforms. In this case, you can export the list as a .CSV file. The export function is the only (as of now) paid feature.

Seamlessly Migrating From Pocket to Retila

Now, if you’re looking for an alternative app for macOS or iOS, that’s because you likely already use Pocket. The good news is that, with Retila, you can simply resume from where you left off. The app allows you to import .CSV files created with Pocket’s export tool.

Time needed: 5 minutes To do that, follow the steps below: On Pocket, export your saved links as a CSV file. You’ll get an e-mail with your collection. Open Retila and tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then select Settings. Tap Import CSV, then select the file you downloaded from Pocket’s e-mail.

If the idea gets your attention, you can download Retila on the App Store. The Pocket alternative is available for iOS, but you can also download the app on macOS on Apple Silicon Macs.

You may need more to be convinced of leaving Mozilla’s products in the past, however. In this case, you may be interested to know if the company now sells user data. To make things worse, that’s also true for most so-called “privacy-oriented” browsers for macOS (and any OS, actually). Therefore, it may be a good time to reconsider your online privacy choices. Retila, at least, keeps all your stuff in-device.