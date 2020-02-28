WeWork Series Coming to Apple TV+

An Apple TV+ series detailing the rise and fall of WeWork is in development. It will be based on the WeCrashed podcast from Wondery (via Variety).

WeWork Story in The Works

Lee Eisenberg, who was the showrunner on Apple TV+’s Little America, is co-writing and co-executive producing the series. He is working alongside Drew Crevello. Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart from Wondery will reportedly also serve as executive producers.

The Apple TV+ series joins a growing collection of projects focussing on WeWork. A series based on a book about the company from Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell is being developed. Furthermore, a film written by The Big Short writer Charles Randolph is in the works.