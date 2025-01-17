What’s New in iOS 18.3 Beta 3: Notifications Summaries, Genmoji in Messages, and More

Apple has just released iOS 18.3 beta 3 to developers. This iOS version isn’t expected to be as feature-rich as its previous counterparts, and while previous iOS 18.3 betas indeed brought very little to the table, this one actually introduces a few interesting changes.

What’s New in iOS 18.3 Beta 3

As reported by Mac Rumors, the biggest highlight of iOS 18.3 beta 3 is the revamped Notifications Summaries feature. After receiving backlash due to the inaccuracies in the notification summaries, Apple has made numerous changes to improve the functionality of this feature.

Summaries are now disabled for apps in the News and Entertainment categories. This comes after numerous reports of the Notifications Summaries misinterpreting headlines from some news apps, effectively creating fake news.

Additionally, the Notifications Summaries section in the Settings apps is now labeled as a beta feature, and can be disabled on a per-app basis directly from the Lock Screen. Furthermore, summarized notifications are now italicized to distinguish them from regular notifications.

As for other changes, iPhone 16 models receive a small update in Camera Control settings. The toggle for AE/AF Lock has been renamed to Lock Focus and Exposure. This should make it easier for users unfamiliar with photography jargon to get around the camera settings.

iOS 18.3 beta 3 also introduces an easier way to add Genmojis to conversations in Messages. Simply tap the “+” button in any conversation and select the Genmoji. This will take you directly to the Genmoji creation interface.

And finally, when cropping content from a PDF in the screenshot interface, users now see a warning:

“Content outside the cropped area won’t be visible in most PDF viewers, but it can be made visible in some apps.”

That’s about it. Although none of these are major changes, it’s nice to see at least some novelties after a few dry updates. Have you noticed a change in iOS 18.3 beta 3 that we haven’t mentioned here? If so, feel free to let us know in the comments below.