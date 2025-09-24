WhatsApp Adds Message Translation to iOS Supporting 19 Languages

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature that lets users translate messages directly inside the app. The tool is designed to break down language barriers across conversations and is available on both iPhone and Android, though with different levels of support.

How Message Translation Works

To translate a message, you long-press the text and tap “Translate.” You can choose the language to translate from or to and also download language packs for offline use. The feature works in one-on-one chats, group conversations, and Channel updates.

iPhone users will see translation support for more than 19 languages, while Android users will initially have access to six languages: English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic.

Android users gain an extra option. They can turn on automatic translation for entire chat threads, which ensures every incoming message in a conversation is translated without needing to select the option repeatedly.

Privacy and Rollout Details

WhatsApp says translations happen locally on the device, so the company cannot access or read messages. This approach aligns with the platform’s end-to-end encryption, which secures chats from outside access, including Meta.

The rollout begins gradually, starting with a limited set of languages. iPhone users will get translation in languages such as Dutch, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, Polish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. More languages will be added for both platforms in future updates.

Steps to Use WhatsApp Translation

Open a WhatsApp chat. Long-press the message you want to translate. Tap “Translate.” Choose the source and target languages. Download language packs if you want offline support.

Competition in Translation Tools

The feature arrives shortly after Apple introduced Live Translation for Messages in iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe. While WhatsApp has not confirmed when translation will come to its web or desktop apps, the move reflects a broader trend of messaging services integrating translation as a core feature.