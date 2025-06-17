WhatsApp Voice Messages Can Now Be Played from iOS Lock Screen

You can now play WhatsApp voice messages directly from your iPhone’s lock screen. No need to unlock the phone or open the app. Just long-press the notification and hit play. It works smoothly and instantly.

This marks a significant convenience boost, especially for users who’ve long wanted to avoid leaving messages on read or juggling between apps. The feature, previously removed in older iOS versions, appears to be back, possibly as part of iOS 26 beta or the stable iOS 18.5 update.

Mixed Reports Suggest Broader Availability

Image Credits: Reddit

Some users report this feature working as early as iOS 18.1.1, while others say they haven’t seen it until joining the iOS 26 beta. The variation suggests that WhatsApp may be testing the feature server-side or gradually rolling it out across versions.

A Reddit thread on r/ios sparked discussion after one user shared a screenshot showing a voice message played directly from the lock screen. Reactions ranged from excitement to confusion, with several commenters confirming it worked for them on earlier iOS builds, while others noted it never had before.

What About Siri and the Apple Watch?

Several users raised questions about whether Siri might eventually support WhatsApp voice messages, especially for hands-free playback while driving. Others hoped the feature would extend to the Apple Watch, though there’s no official word yet.

Some speculate that WhatsApp quietly reinstated this playback option after years of absence. One user noted, “The last time this was around was a couple years back,” while another responded, “I had iOS 18.1.1 and could easily listen to voice messages.”

Bottom Line

The update makes WhatsApp voice message playback quicker and more practical. Whether it’s part of iOS 18.5 or iOS 26 beta, the feature appears to be back and users welcome it. WhatsApp hasn’t made an official announcement, but it’s live for many.