White House: Apple to Boost Domestic Production With $100 Billion Plan

President Donald Trump is set to announce that Apple will invest another $100 billion in US manufacturing. The move aims to protect the company from new tariffs and increase domestic production. With this pledge, Apple’s total US investment will reach $600 billion.

The announcement will take place Wednesday at the White House. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to attend. A senior official said the new program will shift more of Apple’s supply chain to the US. It will focus on assembling key components domestically and boosting advanced manufacturing.

“President Trump’s America First economic agenda has secured trillions of dollars in investments that support American jobs and bolster American businesses,” said White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers in a statement. “Today’s announcement with Apple is another win for our manufacturing industry that will simultaneously help reshore the production of critical components to protect America’s economic and national security.”

Apple has not commented publicly.

Tariffs Driving Strategy Shift

The timing of the announcement comes as Apple faces mounting pressure from Washington over its global manufacturing operations, particularly its reliance on India and Vietnam for iPhone and accessory assembly. Trump recently signed an executive order increasing tariffs on Indian imports by 25 percent in retaliation for its continued purchases of Russian oil. That move comes on top of a 25 percent country-specific duty already set to take effect.

Earlier this year, Trump threatened Apple with tariffs on iPhones unless production moved stateside. The White House has floated the idea that Apple could use robotics to manufacture phones and electronics in the US. For now, Apple appears to be focusing on high-end product assembly, AI labs, and semiconductor work domestically, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Anurag Rana and Andrew Girard.

“We anticipate Apple will focus on higher-end products, artificial intelligence labs and semiconductor engineering in the US, rather than mass-produced lower-end phones and accessories,” the analysts wrote.

Political Stakes and Corporate Maneuvering

Wednesday’s announcement appears designed to strengthen Apple’s hand in tariff negotiations. The company has pushed for carve-outs to shield core products from import duties. In the June quarter, tariffs cost Apple $800 million, with expectations that costs will rise to $1.1 billion in the September quarter if no policy changes are made.

During a recent earnings call, Cook acknowledged the challenge. “The vast majority of iPhones sold in the US come from India,” he said. “And ultimately, we will do more in the United States.”

Still, shifting iPhone production entirely to the US would be a massive logistical overhaul. Apple’s facilities in China and India employ hundreds of thousands of workers and rely on deeply integrated, customized processes.

In past meetings, Cook has lobbied Trump directly to protect Apple’s supply chain from disruptive tariffs. He’s also maintained close ties to the administration. Cook was present at Trump’s second inauguration, alongside other tech leaders such as Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos.

According to the White House, Apple’s updated $600 billion commitment includes previously announced projects: a new server manufacturing facility in Houston, a supplier academy in Michigan, and expanded spending with existing US suppliers.

The White House says the new investment is part of a broader push to draw corporate giants into America’s tech and manufacturing sectors. Earlier this year, Trump secured a $100 billion commitment from Oracle, SoftBank, and OpenAI to develop AI data centers in the US, with plans to expand the total to $500 billion. Nvidia has also pledged up to $500 billion in AI-related infrastructure production in the US through partnerships.

As part of the administration’s global trade strategy, Trump has linked foreign investment to geopolitical negotiations. Recent deals with the EU and Japan include hundreds of billions in US-bound investments.

Despite the size of Apple’s latest pledge, it still falls short of the full-scale domestic production overhaul the White House has pushed for. But it does mark a significant political and strategic concession by one of the world’s most valuable companies as it seeks to navigate intensifying trade battles and rising operating costs.