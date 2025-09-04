Why Apple’s Vision Pro Works Better for Business than Consumers

Apple’s Vision Pro has not yet become a mainstream consumer device, but it is finding momentum in business. Priced at $3,500, the headset is too expensive for most households, too heavy for everyday wear, and lacks the entertainment library needed to attract mass adoption. Yet in industries where precision, visualization, and immersive training matter, the Vision Pro is quietly establishing a role.

The pattern differs from the iPhone’s rise. That device started in the consumer market and was carried into business settings. Vision Pro is moving in the opposite direction, with adoption led by companies that see value in specialized uses such as pilot training, surgical support, and kitchen design.

In these contexts, the headset’s high price and bulk are not obstacles. Instead, they are outweighed by its visual fidelity, immersive audio, and ability to blend digital content with physical environments.

Business adoption in focus

One of the clearest examples is Lowe’s (via WSJ). The home improvement retailer has deployed Vision Pro in stores across California and Texas, allowing customers to visualize kitchen designs in immersive detail. The company plans to scale the program to 100 stores this year, and eventually 400 locations, according to Chief Digital and Information Officer Seemantini Godbole. Lowe’s says the tool helps customers make faster, more confident purchasing decisions by bridging the gap between imagination and reality.

Dassault Systèmes, a French industrial software company, has also turned to Vision Pro. Through its 3DExperience platform, the firm provides immersive design environments for industries ranging from aerospace to pharmaceuticals. Dassault collaborated with Apple to launch the 3DLive App in February, used by companies including Hyundai and Virgin Galactic. Tom Acland, CEO of Dassault’s 3DExcite, described Vision Pro as “at the apex of the possible” in spatial computing, making it effective for complex product design and cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Training and enterprise momentum

The aviation training company CAE is using Vision Pro to train pilots on the Bombardier Global 7500. Emmanuel Levitte, the company’s Chief Technology and Product Officer, said the display quality allows pilots to read cockpit controls as clearly as in real aircraft. He noted that the headset also enables remote crews to train together virtually, something not possible with traditional simulators. Levitte said early results show better knowledge retention and preparedness among trainees.

Apple acknowledges this shift toward enterprise use. Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of enterprise and education markets, said companies are moving “from early exploration to large-scale execution” on Vision Pro. While Apple has not disclosed how many businesses are using the device, the company said adoption is accelerating.

Analysts believe the Vision Pro’s enterprise-first trajectory makes sense. Ben Bajarin, CEO of Creative Strategies, estimates that fewer than one million units have sold since launch, with most purchases coming from businesses. He called this an acceptable figure for the early stage of the market, adding that commercial use will be a crucial proving ground for the technology.

For now, Vision Pro remains too costly and impractical for everyday consumer life. But in niche business markets, it is already reshaping workflows, decision-making, and training. If adoption continues to expand in these areas, the headset could chart a course similar to other Apple products, starting small but ultimately influencing broader markets.