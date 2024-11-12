Why Did It Take Apple More Than a Year to Sign the New VP of Industrial Design?

Apple has finally appointed Molly Anderson as its new Vice President (VP) of Industrial Design, filling a position that had been vacant for over a year. This long search was to find a suitable successor to Evans Hankey, who left the company in early 2023.

The hold-up in picking a new VP comes down to a few different factors. Firstly, Apple experienced a considerable talent drain in recent years, losing many designers who had worked under former design chief Jony Ive. Some retired, while others joined Ive’s new design firm, LoveFrom. This exodus left Apple with fewer seasoned candidates for the leadership role.

Additionally, the company was cautious about promoting one designer over others, fearing it might cause further turmoil within the team. As a temporary measure, Apple’s design team reported directly to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams.

Earlier this year, Apple named Molly Anderson, a team veteran, as the head of industrial design. Initially holding a senior director position, Anderson was recently promoted to the VP level, making her Apple’s first VP of Industrial Design since Hankey’s departure.

Even with the new appointment, challenges still await. The design team, mostly made up of newer hires who didn’t work with Ive or Jobs, is worried about more people leaving.

There are also reports that the group’s influence on product development is shrinking, with engineering and operations teams having more say in the direction.

