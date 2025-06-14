Why iOS 26 Still Can’t Multitask Like an Android in 2025

Apple wrapped up WWDC 2025 with flashy updates, but one glaring omission remains: iPhones still don’t support real multitasking. You can’t run two apps side by side, you can’t float a resizable window. You still can’t swipe out a quick sidebar. Android has allowed these features for nearly a decade, yet Apple avoids them.

In 2025, iPhones continue to run one app at a time on-screen, while Android users enjoy features like split-screen mode, floating windows, and customizable sidebars.

Users aren’t asking for desktop-level experience. They want to perform simple, parallel tasks, such as watching a video while messaging, comparing data between apps, or jotting down quick notes without constant switching. But iOS still lacks these options, even though Android phones have offered them for nearly a decade.

On most Android phones, users can resize apps, keep two apps open side by side, or launch tools like calculators in floating windows. Even mid-range Android devices from years ago handled this well. Samsung’s phones, for example, let users drag an app to the top of the screen to activate split-screen instantly.

By contrast, iPhones are still restricted to full-screen app sessions, with minor exceptions like Picture-in-Picture (PiP) for video. And even PiP has limitations. YouTube restricts it to Premium subscribers, and few apps use the feature well. iOS users who want more control over app layout or persistent tools on screen simply don’t have the option.

Users Are Still Waiting on Apple

As reported by users on Reddit’s r/iOS and r/GadgetsIndia forums, many iPhone owners are frustrated with the absence of multitasking features. Several noted how useful split-screen or floating windows were on Android devices, especially for students and professionals managing multiple apps.

One user shared how multitasking helped him navigate online classes and notes simultaneously on an Android phone during college. Another highlighted that while switching between apps is fast on iOS, it still disrupts workflow. Others expressed a wish for simple tools like a floating calculator or universal clipboard history, features common on Android or in custom launchers.

According to users, the situation isn’t just about preferences. The absence of multitasking on iPhones limits productivity and adds friction to tasks that could be handled more smoothly elsewhere. Some believe Apple is holding back these features to differentiate the experience for future foldable iPhones or reserve them for iPads.

In 2025, iPhone users still multitask the old way, by switching apps back and forth. For a device with such strong performance, the software remains surprisingly limited.