Will iPhone 12 get iOS 26? We answer

Short answer: Yes. iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max are eligible. Apple’s iOS 26 cut-off drops the A12 generation, but the iPhone 12’s A14 still makes the list. That means you get the Liquid Glass redesign, the new Lock Screen options, and refreshed core apps. Take a spin through our iOS 26 features roundup to see what changes most day to day.

On this hardware, the update focuses more on polish than spectacle. Animations are tighter, Control Center is cleaner, and small touches like Adaptive Power Mode help with battery life over long days. If you previously joined beta channels, remove any leftover profiles before updating, and follow the steps in our guide if the iOS 26 update doesn’t appear.

As for AI, keep expectations realistic. The most advanced Apple Intelligence experiences target newer chips, but that doesn’t make iOS 26 a meh update on iPhone 12. You’re getting a modern look, subtle speed bumps, and more consistent system behavior, which often matters more than flashy demos. If you want the full context on timing and rollout windows, we have a quick primer on when iOS 26 comes out.

Bottom line: iPhone 12 users should update. It’s a meaningful refresh that extends the life of Apple’s 2020 phones and keeps them aligned with current app design.