Will iPhone 14 get iOS 26?

Short answer: Yes. iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max fully support iOS 26. With A15 and A16 chips, this family runs the new UI comfortably, and Pro models get a little extra headroom for camera and gaming upgrades. The update’s signature look is Liquid Glass, which we explain and customize in detail here: Liquid Glass explained.

In daily use, you’ll notice a smarter Lock Screen, refined Messages, a cleaner Phone app, and systemwide visual consistency. If you like to tweak, you can even change your Liquid Glass color to make icons match your wallpaper. Battery anxiety? iOS 26’s new Adaptive Power Mode aims to stretch your day without the heavy-handed throttling of classic Low Power Mode.

Pro models in the 14 line also feel livelier in games and camera apps thanks to stronger GPUs, and Apple’s behind-the-scenes improvements reduce those micro-stutters when bouncing between heavy apps. If your update doesn’t show up immediately, work through the quick steps in our update not showing guide.

Bottom line: iOS 26 makes the iPhone 14 family look and feel new again with minimal fuss. Install it, personalize the look, and enjoy the calmer, cleaner OS.