Will My iPad Get iPadOS 19? Full List of Supported Devices

Apple is all set to announce its next-generation iPad operating system, iPadOS 19, at the annual WWDC event on June 9. According to current rumors and leaks, not all iPad models will be eligible for the upgrade. Specifically, the 2019 iPad with the A10 Fusion chip won’t get iPadOS 19. If you’re holding on to that model, you’ll need to upgrade to a compatible model to enjoy all the exciting new features. Keep reading for more details and to explore the full list of supported models.

iPadOS 19 Compatible Devices List

Credits: Apple

In December 2024, a report from the French website iPhoneSoft suggested that the upcoming iPadOS 19 will drop support for the 2019 iPad models. Several reliable sources corroborated this rumor in March 2025.

As of now, Apple is likely to discontinue support for the 7th-generation entry-level iPad with the A10 Fusion chip, which was released in 2019. Aside from this, all other 2019 iPad models with A12 Bionic chips, like the iPad Mini 5, can run the upcoming iPadOS 19.

Here’s a full list of iPadOS 19-supported devices:

iPad (8th generation and newer)

iPad Mini (5th generation and newer)

iPad Air (3rd generation and newer)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and newer)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and newer)

It’s great to see that, unlike iOS 19 — which will only support iPhones from 2019 or later — iPadOS 19 doesn’t have the same restriction for iPads. Of course, Apple may choose to keep some features exclusive to the newer models. It’s a common trend for Apple to ensure the cutting-edge features run smoothly on the most up-to-date hardware.

Expected iPadOS 19 Features

Apple’s iPadOS 19 is expected to bring a range of new features and improvements. This year, the iPad operating system is likely to ship with some super-useful features that could boost your productivity. Key highlights may include a Mac-style menu bar, a more personalized Siri, upgraded desktop mode, a new and improved Stage Manager 2.0, and advanced Apple Intelligence features.

Just like iOS 19, iPadOS 19 will also feature a visionOS-inspired design. The most notable changes could be glassy interface elements, a redesigned floating keyboard, and more consistency across the core apps.

When Will iPadOS 19 Be Available?

Apple will preview iPadOS 19 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which kicks off June 9, 2025. The tech titan will also announce iOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, and other major OSes at the same event. We should get the first developer beta shortly after the 2025 keynote event and the public beta in July 2025.

After months of testing, the stable version of iPadOS 19 will arrive sometime in September 2025, following the iPhone 17 release.

Check out the iOS 19 compatible devices list here.