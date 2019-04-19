Will Smith Visits Apple Campus Ahead of Earth Day

Will Smith, his wife Jada Smith, and son Jaden Smith visited Apple Park Thursday. They discussed environmental issues ahead of Earth Day on Monday.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted his thanks to Jaden.], who runs the firm Just Water. It produces ethically sourced spring water that comes in paper-based bottles that have sugarcane caps (via MacRumors).

Everyone deserves access to quality water. Thanks for the leading the charge, @officialjaden, and for sharing your passion for the environment with us today at Apple Park. Your enthusiasm is contagious! 🌎 pic.twitter.com/2juv8zxMWT — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2019

Celebrating Earth Day

Apple is marking Earth Day with an Apple Watch Challenge. It is offering a reward for users who do 30 minutes of outdoor activity. The company will also promote stories and collections in the app store and run environment-themed Today at Apple sessions.

The Smith family’s vist came on the same day Apple released its annual environment survey. The company also announced a recycling technology lab in Austin, Texas.