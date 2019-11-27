Woot.Com Offering Big Black Friday Deals on Refurbished 2017 MacBooks and MacBook Pros

Woot.com has a range of Black Friday deals on Apple computers available, with MacBooks starting at $649.99. However, the offer is only available for a limited time.

MacBook from $649.99

In the run up to Black Friday, Woot.com is offering deals on refurbished 2017 MacBooks and MacBook Pros. A refurbed dual-core 2017 12″ MacBook with an Intel M3 chip, a 256GB PCI-E Solid State Drive,8GB of RAM and a 226ppi Retina Display is available for $649.99. Refurbed 2017 MacBook Pros with an Intel Core-i5 chip are available from between $749.99 and $849.99 depending on the specs.

The deals are available for the next 16-hours at the time of this writing, or until stock is sold out. There is a limit of 3 MacBook Pros per customer, and one MacBook per customer. Shipping dates are set for early December.