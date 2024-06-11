WWDC 2024: Apple Debuts New AI Writing Tool, Available Across All Platforms

Apple announced its entry into the AI race during yesterday’s WWDC event. Among other new AI-powered features, like the ChatGPT integration, Genmoji, and Photos’ Clean Up tool, we’re also getting a new Writing Tool designed to enhance our writing across different apps and platforms.

As part of Apple Intelligence (Apple’s marketing term for its AI features), the new Writing Tool will be available across all Apple’s platforms: iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. It allows users to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps.

Whether tidying up class notes, ensuring a blog post reads just right, or making sure an email is perfectly crafted, Writing Tools help users feel more confident in their writing. With Rewrite, Apple Intelligence allows users to choose from different versions of what they have written, adjusting the tone to suit the audience and task at hand.

The Writing tool works like this: When you’re inside a text editor (Notes, Mail, Pages, etc.), a popup with AI-powered features will appear. This popup will allow you to rewrite, proofread, summarize, and even generate parts of the text you’re writing.

Developer Beta versions of iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and iPadOS 18 are already available for download, and Apple will be releasing them to the public this fall.