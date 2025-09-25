Your Pocket Light Got Smarter on iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple didn’t brag about it on stage, but the iPhone 17 Pro Max flashlight is stronger and more focused than the 16 Pro Max. Side-by-side user reports say the beam looks brighter and tighter. It’s a small hardware change with outsized impact.

What actually changed

Early hands-on accounts point to a more intense, better-defined beam on 17 Pro Max compared with 16 Pro Max. Apple didn’t list new lumen specs, but the effect is visible in user comparisons.

How to shape the beam (and what phones support it)

On supported models, iOS 18 and later lets you adjust both brightness and beam width from the Dynamic Island. Turn on the flashlight, tap the Dynamic Island, then press and drag to make the beam wider or narrower.

Apple says beam-width control requires newer Pro hardware; older or non-Pro phones may only get brightness control.

This is one of those quiet upgrades that matters in real life. iPhone 17 Pro Max throws a cleaner, more useful beam, and iOS 18 and later gives you finer control over it.