ZAGG has introduced a Pro Keys iPad Air wireless keyboard that is compatible with the new iPad 8th gen and iPad Air 4th gen. A Messenger Folio 2 keyboard case is also available for the iPad 7th/8th gen and iPad AIr 3rd gen. Finally, a ZAGG Pro Stylus has also been released.

Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard

Starting at US$99.99 for the iPad 8th gen, the case mimics Apple’s Magic Keyboard which floats the iPad above the keys. The Pro Keys wireless keyboard & detachable case has laptop-style keys, an adjustable stand, a holder for Apple Pencil, and multi-pairing capabilities. Plus, the case gives you up to 6.6 feet of drop protection.

It’s available now for the iPad 8th gen. The iPad Air 4th gen version will be available in November for US$109.99.

ZAGG Pro Stylus

This stylus is compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018), 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air (10.9-inch), 10.2-inch iPad, 9.7-inch iPad, and iPad mini 5. Take notes, sketch, mark-up documents, swipe through pages, and just do more. With a eight-hour battery life, palm-rejection technology, and compatibility with apps that support Apple Pencil, you’re ready for anything.

It’s available now for US$69.99.

ZAGG Messenger Folio 2

This folio is more like a traditional keyboard case, unlike the Pro Keys which elevates your iPad above the keyboard. Its durable, protective case has a magnetic closure and holder for your Apple Pencil.

It’s available for US$59.99 but as of this writing it’s out of stock.