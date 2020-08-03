H.S. Principal Dr. Amy Fast – BGM Interview

Amy Fast is a high school principal in the McMinnville School District in Oregon. She holds a Ed.D. degree. Previously, she’s been an elementary teacher, instructional coach, and assistant principal. She is also an education commentator and author of the book, It’s the Mission, Not the Mandates.
After a brief overview of Amy’s career and a discussion of her book, we dug into the issues facing educators amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We covered planning for remote vs. in-person classes, the technology of remote classes, teacher concerns about in-person class safety, funding for cleaning, effectiveness of remote teaching, mental health issues, and long-term changes to education in the post-pandemic era. Parents with schoolchildren and educators will find this interview enormously helpful.
H.S. Principal Dr. Amy Fast
My Background Mode interview with Dr. Amy Fast
Amy on Twitter.
Amy's book: It's the Mission, Not the Mandates: Defining the Purpose of Public Education
